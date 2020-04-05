|
|
Born Sept. 15, 1946 Died April 2, 2020
Barbara had three loves in life: Family, Friends & Food!
Born in Salt Lake City, UT Sept. 15, 1946. joined her heavenly
family April 2, 2020. Denied going to public school she attended Lafayette & Rotary Training Ctr. Private tutors taught her to read, write, & knit. Inspired Bishop Jack Okland arranged employment at Deseret Industries which lasted 30 yrs. Later she was proud to work at Wendy's & Taco Bell.
A participant in Special Olympics as a swimmer & Toastmasters, Intl. She loved the Homestead, Disneyland & traveled to Hawaii 21 times.Thanks to her wonderful parents Max S. & Frances P. Banks, Super Cousins, Turn Community & support from loving Bishops & ward members she lived a full independent life. Family & friends enjoyed Barbara's Happy Birthday calls & daily check-ins. Barbara loved her staff at Turn, especially Heather, Jon, Eliza, Joey. Special thanks to Jesse Stevens, Andrea, Monarch Support, Karen & Stormi Vasic who cared for her when diagnosed with leukemia. Survived by sister Christine (Daniel) Bowers (Maui, HI) niece Ashley (Anthony) Clark (Murray, UT) nephew Brian (Julie) Bowers (Maui, HI) 4 grandnephews & 2 grandnieces. Online condolences at Larkin Mortuary or legacy.com. To be notified for celebration of life please email [email protected]
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020