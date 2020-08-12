1/1
Barbara Richins Crebs
1937 - 2020
Barbara Crebs passed away August 5, 2020. She was born November 21, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Aldo and Helen Richins. She married Lee Crebs and together they had 4 children. Lee passed away in September of 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road. (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Due to COVID 19, there will be no public visitation.
Please share a memory and see the full obituary at larkincares.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
