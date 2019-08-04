|
|
Barbara
Southwick Olson
1934 ~ 2019
Barbara Southwick Olson, daughter of Fred and Eleanor Southwick born November 23, 1934 died peacefully after a long illness, on July 30, 2019.
Married Shirl Bernard Olson February 6, 1953, she was the mother of Susan (Ray) Wasden and Steven (Heidi) Olson. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bovd and Donald Southwick. Grandmother of Michellle (Brett) Tilley, Alicia (Ben) Martinez, Joshua (Michiko) Wasden, Aaron (Adriane) Wasden, and Alexander (Enjoli) Wasden. Great grandmother of Piper Tilley, Isaac Bergstrom, Brody Bergstrom, Kylee Wasden, Braiden Wasden, Asher Wasden, Aria Wasden, Amaya Wasden and James Wasden.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends. We love you mom and know you are in a better place with family that passed before you. Til we meet again.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at American Fork City Cemetery, 26 West 600 North St., American Fork, Utah. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019