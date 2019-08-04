Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
250 North Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 544-0994
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
American Fork City Cemetery
26 West 600 North St
American Fork, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Southwick Olson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Southwick Olson Obituary
Barbara
Southwick Olson
1934 ~ 2019
Barbara Southwick Olson, daughter of Fred and Eleanor Southwick born November 23, 1934 died peacefully after a long illness, on July 30, 2019.
Married Shirl Bernard Olson February 6, 1953, she was the mother of Susan (Ray) Wasden and Steven (Heidi) Olson. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bovd and Donald Southwick. Grandmother of Michellle (Brett) Tilley, Alicia (Ben) Martinez, Joshua (Michiko) Wasden, Aaron (Adriane) Wasden, and Alexander (Enjoli) Wasden. Great grandmother of Piper Tilley, Isaac Bergstrom, Brody Bergstrom, Kylee Wasden, Braiden Wasden, Asher Wasden, Aria Wasden, Amaya Wasden and James Wasden.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends. We love you mom and know you are in a better place with family that passed before you. Til we meet again.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at American Fork City Cemetery, 26 West 600 North St., American Fork, Utah. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now