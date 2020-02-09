Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Redwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Speciale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Speciale


1920 - 2020
Barbara Speciale Obituary
Barbara is the daughter of Henry Alexander Bowman and Ethel Thomas Bowman. She is preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth (Bette) Bowman Burdette, Lawrence Grey Bowman, Arthur Ray Bowman and Judith Bowman Carlton. Her husband Joseph Speciale and their daughter Carol Anne Speciale Thomas Pippin, and Carol Anne's husband, Gregory Pippin.
Surviving her death is her daughter Phyllis Speciale, granddaughters, Andrea Thomas and Angela Thomas Mouritsen (David). Great grandchild, Elisabeth Lemley Robbins (Gregory) and great great grandchildren, Caroleena Rutledge, Alezander Robbins, Nathaniel Robbins and Jozlynn Robbins. Great grandson Mike Lemley, and son Wyatt. Great granddaughter Laura Cones (Joe) and great great grandchildren Devin, Vandeleigh, Kerstoph, Wander, and Divine. Barbara is also survived by her nieces Essie Burdette, Rosemary Burdette, Nancy Carlton DeMarco, and Janet Carlton Hickock.
Barbara's chosen profession was nursing. She served in the US Navy and worked at LDS Hospital for a number of years. She was active in her church. She leaves a legacy of caring, humor, generosity and being helpful to others. She had a sense of humor and a fun living outlook. She enjoyed holidays with family and friends. She would like to be remembered as caring and happy. She has been blessed with wonderful family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, 2/10/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held Sunday 2/9/2020 from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM and again Monday 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers - please gift to favorite charity.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
