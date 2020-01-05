|
|
Barbara Stinson Lee
1951 - 2019
Barbara Stinson Lee died January 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband Jack, her brother Frank Stinson of Tempe, AZ, her sisters Elizabeth Stinson of Vancouver, WA; Joanie Myszkowski (Joe) of Stoughton, WI, Kelly Stinson Mullens (Jeff) of Boise, ID. A vigil will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7 at the Cathedral of the Madeleine. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, also at the Cathedral. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Visit www.starksfuneral.com for extended obituary. Interested parties may memorialize Barbara by donating a favorite book to Our Lady of Lourdes School library or making a donation to the Madeleine Good Samaritan Project.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020