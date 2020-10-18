1931 ~ 2020

Barry Collins Saunders was born on December 17, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1953, with a degree in Engineering. After a stint in the army he moved west, something he had always dreamed of.

He settled in Denver, Colorado where he worked for Stanley Aviation. He met Marjorie Nordholm there, and they married on June 11, 1960. Their several months long honeymoon in Europe was the first of many trips together. In March 1961, they had a daughter Kristin, and later that year they moved to Brigham City, UT, where he had taken a job with Thiokol. Their daughter Jennifer was born in 1963, and he received an MBA from Utah State University soon after. In 1966 they moved to Salt Lake City, where they lived until 2018. Barry spent the rest of his career with the Utah Department of Water Resources.

Dad lived a long, full life. He thoroughly loved the spectacular country of the west. He regularly hiked up Mt. Olympus, mountain biked, camped with family and friends, and hunted with his beloved labs all over the state and beyond. His job provided more adventures, travelling and rafting the Colorado River numerous times. Dad loved learning about new places and cultures. Domestic and International travel was always a part of his life, and later ours, from weekend camping trips to car trips across the country to international adventures.

Along with mom, he welcomed many people into his heart and home. Whether it be for the evening, for a holiday, or for a longer visit. His church communities, first Our Savior´s Lutheran Church and later, Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, were sources of faith and many strong and lasting friendships. For many years he led the adult Sunday School, and particularly enjoyed thought provoking conversations about Progressive Christianity. Dad was acutely aware of how fortunate he was, and believed strongly that he had a responsibility to help others. He was an active volunteer at church, Family Promise and Crossroads Urban Center. He worked hard to instill this sense of gratitude and social responsibility in his children and grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for his example.

Dad died on September 4th in Sparks, Nevada, where he and mom had lived since December, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marge, and his brother Bill Saunders. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his daughters Kristin Curtis (Jeff) and Jennifer Gerlach (Jon), and grandchildren Emily and Julia Curtis and Noah and Caroline Gerlach, as well as a large and loving extended family.

A joint memorial service for Barry and Marge will be held at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, in Salt Lake City, when travel and gatherings are permitted, hopefully next spring. If you would like to be notified when details are set, please email Jennifer at gerlachfamily@comcast.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Family Promise Salt Lake or Lutheran World Relief.



