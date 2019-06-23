Home

Barry Gordon Gough Obituary
In Loving Memory
Barry Gough passed away June 17, 2019, he was born January 17, 1940 in Helena, Montana to Donald and Jane Gough. Barry married Barbara Macdonald January 21, 1960 and together they raised two daughters.
Barry served in the US Air Force followed by a career in banking. He enjoyed golf and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter Stacey Crawford, grandson Travis Smith, brother Bill (Sharron), sister Wendy Haley, and many loved ones who will miss him dearly. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara, daughter Shannon, brother Bob, sister Donna Haire, and son-in-law Skip Crawford.
A private family service will be held at a later date at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Caywood family for their kindness and support of our beloved father, grandfather, and brother.
Guestbook to post messages for the family is available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019
