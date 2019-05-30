|
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Barry Jay (BJ) Koelliker passed away peacefully at home on May 27th 2019. Surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct 22, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah too Bonnie Jean McCardle and A Jay Koelliker.
Barry married his sweetheart, Cheryl Harris on May 5, 1971 they have had 48 wonderful years together, barry is survived by his three sons, (Jason Jay, Jared Lee (Summer), Jesse Barry (Claudia)) and his four grandchildren; Whitney, Gabe, Brooklyn & Jaxon Koelliker.
Barry graduated from west high and the University of Utah. He was a sky marshal for the US Government. He started working for western airlines, then delta airlines and retired after 36 years of valiant service. He was in the Army reserves for 4 years.
He always took time out to spend traveling and spending time with his family, going for a ride on his harley, and going for a spin in his treasured Porsche. He was an avid football fan and had front row tickets to the Utah Utes football games every season.
He is preceded in death by his mother (Bonnie Jean McCardle) and his father (A. Jay Koelliker).
There will be a viewing at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful on Friday May 31, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services at the Orchard 13th Ward located, 261 E Center St. NSL, UT, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a viewing one hour before the service. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
The family would like to thank huntsman cancer institute for their dedicated care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2019