Barry Thomas Allen
1959-2020
Barry Thomas Allen, 61, passed away on November 21, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Barry was born on July 16, 1959, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ralph Kenneth Allen and Ruby Louise Geis, the 6th of 9 children. He grew up in Salt Lake, where he attended St. Ann School, Granite Park Jr. High, and Granite High School. During his youth he loved baseball and was an excellent left-handed pitcher. After high school, he followed in his dad's footsteps and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for 6 years.
Barry was charming and funny. He had quick wit and a unique way of looking at the world. During his life he loved and lost, but one of those loves produced his sweet daughter Nicole. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Rockport and loved going anywhere to fish with family and friends.
Barry is survived by his daughter, Nicole Allen, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, his siblings; Guy (Bing) Allen, Ernie (Bobbi) Allen, Annette (Rick) Williams and Brian (Velene) Allen. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Ruby, his brothers Mark, David and John, and his sister Lori. A private memorial will be held in the spring. Special thanks to Cannon Mortuary for their service. Condolences can be offered at www.cannonmortuary.com
