Beata Meredith

1941 ~ 2020

Beata lived a very full life. She passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday evening Sept 29th at home with her loved ones. She was a person who never met a stranger, they were just friends that she hadn't met yet. Beata was born on February 16th, 1941 in the small town of Richfield in Southern Utah. She had 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She graduated from Marysvale High School with a graduating class of eight people. Beata met her husband, Ralph, while they were both attending Brigham Young University. They were married on August 23rd, 1961 and recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Beata's bright personality and zest for life made lasting impressions on everyone who knew her. Beata loved to play the piano and organ; spending time working in the yard and garden. She enjoyed sailing with her family on the Great Salt Lake. Later in life she was able to do a lot of traveling, and her favorite trips were to Africa, Iceland & Greenland, New Zealand & Australia, Caribbean & The Bahamas, and her last trip was to the French West Indies & Brazil. Survived by Ralph Meredith (husband); sons Mark (Lisa) Meredith and Craig (Rachelle) Meredith; grandson Austin (Meagan) Meredith; granddaughters Arielle (Mori) Meredith, Heather Meredith, and Alyssa Meredith; great-granddaughter Oswin Meredith; great-grandson Draco Meredtih; sisters Tanya Henrie and Jennifer Henrie; brothers Emer (Gayle) Henrie, Than (Connie) Henrie, and Burke (Stephanie) Henrie; and sister-in-law Joan (Cornell) Henrie Preceded in death by: Her parents James Richard Henrie (father) and Vivia Beata Swalberg Henrie (mother); and her brothers Cornell Henrie and Sammy Henrie. Additional photos at Larkin Mortuary website.



