Beatrice Marie Odom
Beatrice Marie Odom
1943 - 2020
On August 5, 2020 at 10:12 PM our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend gained her wings, after a very long and courageous battle with cancer.
We have dreaded the thought of this day coming and now that it has, the void is all too real and cannot be filled. We can only find peace in knowing you are no longer in pain, can finally keep an eye on all of us at the same time and be with Grandpa Chuck again.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11,2020 at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street. For full obituary go to neilodonnellfh.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
