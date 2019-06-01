|
In Loving Memory
Behzad Arani passed away at his home on May 28, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 38. Behzad was born in Tehran, Iran and moved to the United States in 1998 where through hard work and determination he succeeded in his dream of becoming a US citizen. He graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Business Information Technology. After moving to Salt Lake City, Behzad began working for a Fortune 500 company but his true passion was a start-up IT business, Sparenet. Behzad worked tirelessly to support his family and friends. He was a loyal man with great conviction, compassion and empathy. During his spare time, he loved chatting with friends in the US and overseas, listening to music, and watching Barcelona Futbol. Behzad is survived by his mother Nasrin, sister Mitra, and niece Ellie (Arnika) of Salt Lake City, Utah. A private funeral and a celebration of life will be held in Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers and condolences, donations may be made to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 1, 2019