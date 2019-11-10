|
Belva Bowthorpe Higgins
1925 ~ 2019
Born on February 27, 1925 to Dennis Fay and Laverne Emily Bowthorpe, Belva passed away on November 6, 2019, after a brief struggle with age related illness. She was born in Stockton, Utah where her folks worked a number of businesses. She was very proud of her birthplace and her folks.
Belva married Dennis G. Higgins on September 15, 1948. They began their marriage in a very modest apartment that saved space by utilizing a "murphy bed". In 1950, they built a home in Holladay where they lived together from 1950 to Dennis' passing in 2013. Belva continued to live in the family home until recently when she needed some assisted living care at the Ridge on Highland Drive.
Belva graduated from Granite High School. She and Dennis joined two partners in 1963 and founded the Mountain States Fence Company in Salt Lake City. She was the "bookkeeper" for the company and the best source of "horse sense" in the family. Thus, she had a senior management role in the business as well as the family.
She had a robust laugh that closely resembled that of her dad, and it could be heard throughout the house whenever she won a bet with her kids or the pot in a poker game.
Belva was truly an amazing lady. On the one hand, a product of Stockton, Utah and on the other, a consummate lady in the classic and best meaning of the word.
Belva was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Carolyn (Kelly), parents, and brothers Reed and Bruce. She is survived by her children Rick D. Higgins (Julie) and Susan Deesing (Kevin), five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the Holladay 18th Ward located at 2625 Milo Way, Holladay, Utah. Friends may call there one hour prior to services. Interment at Holladay Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019