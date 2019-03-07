|
|
Ben passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Born September 23, 1950 to Harry & Carol Reed in SLC, UT. He was the fifth of seven children.
Ben grew up in Salt Lake and Bountiful. He graduated from Bountiful High and attended the University of Utah where he became a life long Ute fan. Ben worked in the IT field which took him to Idaho, California and back to Salt Lake. He retired from Concentra a year and a half ago.
Ben loved fishing, traveling and history. He was a very kind and generous friend to all he met.
Ben is survived by two brothers, Joseph Reed, Mark Reed (Sandy), three sisters, Jane Lalor (Dan), Nola Carroll, Kathy Schvaneveldt (Kim), sister-in-law Erolene Reed, many nieces and nephews, his dearest friend, Kaye Wilde, and stepdaughter Natalie Cortez Armenta. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Charles Reed.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 9, 2:00 PM at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St., Bountiful, UT, where friends may call prior to the service, from 12:45 to 1:45 PM. Interment at Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019