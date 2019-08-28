|
|
Bences Montoya
1926-2019
Bences Montoya passed away at the age of 93 after battling Dementia and Cancer. Born in Cuba, New Mexico July 3, 1926 to Napoleon Trujillo and Josefita Montoya.
After serving in the U. S Army Air Corps in World War II in Germany and Japan as an Airplane Mechanic, he married Bernice Gallegos.
Bences is survived by Bernice his wife of 72 years, daughters Rosalie (Richard) Prime, Lorraine Sanchez, Arlene Montoya (Gustavo Ortiz) 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, sons James and Michael, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Special thanks to Good Shephard Hospice, especially to Kim, Brooklyn, Barbara and Sonnie and also thank you to Paul.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4501 West 5215 South. A vigil service will be held Thursday, August 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South. Go to odonnellandsons.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019