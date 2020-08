Or Copy this URL to Share

Bences Montoya

July 3, 1926 - August 23, 2019

It's been one year since you left

us and not one day goes by that

we don't think about you. You

are deeply missed, you're forever

in our hearts.

Give Mom, Jimmy and Mike

a huge hug for us.

We Love you,

Rosalie Lorraine, Arlene

And all your loving family.



