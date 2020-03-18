|
|
Benet Selfaison
1947 ~ 2020
Benet (Veneranda) Selfaison passed away on March 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on November 14, 1947, in Mindoro, Philippines to Josefina Pangilinan and Captain Florencio Flores. She married Manny Selfaison. Benet is survived by her husband, Manny, sister, Jocelyn Rowley and brothers, Dino, Ramon and Jun Flores. A small viewing will be held from 9:00 -10:30 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the South Mountain Stake Center, 1911 East Gray Fox Drive, Draper, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020