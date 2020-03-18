Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
South Mountain Stake Center
1911 East Gray Fox Drive
Draper, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
South Mountain Stake Center
1911 East Gray Fox Drive
Draper, UT
View Map

Benet Veneranda Selfaison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benet Veneranda Selfaison Obituary
Benet Selfaison
1947 ~ 2020
Benet (Veneranda) Selfaison passed away on March 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on November 14, 1947, in Mindoro, Philippines to Josefina Pangilinan and Captain Florencio Flores. She married Manny Selfaison. Benet is survived by her husband, Manny, sister, Jocelyn Rowley and brothers, Dino, Ramon and Jun Flores. A small viewing will be held from 9:00 -10:30 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the South Mountain Stake Center, 1911 East Gray Fox Drive, Draper, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -