Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Angel Park Chapel
205 S. Angel Street
Kaysville, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Angel Park Chapel
205 S. Angel Street
Kaysville, UT
Benjamin Lee Sorenson Obituary
Benjamin Lee Sorenson
1979~2019
Kaysville, UT-Ben passed away May 4, 2019 at age 39, after fighting a valiant battle with leukemia for over a year. Ben was a devoted husband and loving father who lived for his family. He cherished his children and his role as a father. As a CPA, he was passionate about the challenging nature of his work as an auditor and loved the people he worked with at Deloitte for the last 14 years. He brought integrity, humility, clarity of thought and humor to every situation he encountered. You knew Ben cared not by his words, but through his actions of service and loyalty. We extend our deepest gratitude and love to the angels of Huntsman Cancer Institute who cared for Ben.
He is survived by his wife, Brynn Bell Sorenson, and their children, Dane, Neve, Blythe and Beck; parents Richard and Beth Sorenson; siblings Quentin (Nancy), Nathaniel (Tennille), Jonathan (Christine), Elizabeth, Matthew (Rachael) and Rebecca (Josh) Price; parents-in-law Christopher (Tammy) Bell; siblings-in-law Mandolin (David) Martini, Corbin (Diane), Cardin, Brandon (Andrea), Collin (Jenni), Kevin (Michaela), and Megan (John) Tucker. He is preceded in death by his brother Joseph Sorenson and mother-in-law Karen Bell.
Funeral services will take place Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Angel Park Chapel, 205 S. Angel Street, Kaysville, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main, Farmington, Utah and at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment Kaysville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 8, 2019
