Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Benjamin Warren Bowthorpe


1934 - 2020
Benjamin Warren Bowthorpe Obituary
Benjamin Warren Bowthorpe
1934 ~ 2020
Benjamin (Ben) Warren Bowthorpe passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Ben was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 1, 1934 to Herbert and Edna Bowthorpe. Ben grew up in Holladay, Utah and attended Granite High School. He was one of 6 kids.
Ben joined the United States Air Force at 18 years old and began 20 years of traveling the world. He met Barbara Elizabeth Dotson while stationed at England Air Force Base in Alexandria, LA and they married on May 25, 1957. Ben and Barbara have three daughters, Stephanie, Tracy and Tamra and they spent the first part of their marriage living a full Air Force life, moving to different countries and giving their daughters experiences that none of them will ever forget. Ben retired from the Air Force in 1973 and moved his family back to his home of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ben was a highly decorated fighter pilot in the United States Air Force who retired with full honors as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his distinguished military career, he was awarded several different medals for courage, bravery and skill. Some of these included the Air Force Commendation Medal, Combat Readiness Medal, and two Bronze Stars. He was also awarded the highly distinguished Silver Star. Ben was the first pilot to fly 100 missions over North Vietnam in the F105 Thunderchief during the Vietnam War. Ben flew F104's, F105's and his beloved F4 and was never happier than when he was flying high and flying fast.
Ben is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; his daughters Stephanie Bowthorpe Schaerrer (Mark), Tracy Bowthorpe DeRango (Denny), and Tamra Bowthorpe Gray (Cory), as well as his 6 grandchildren: Cody, Chelsi (Courtney), Keinan, MacKenzie, Grace, and Benjamin and his great-grandchildren: Lance, Lauren and Ryder. He is also survived by his two brothers, Jim and Bob. Ben is preceded in death by his mother and father, two sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, UT.
The family would also like to thank the Bristol Hospice Care team, especially Jerley and Scott, for their amazing care and compassion as they helped Ben transition from this life to the next in his own way with dignity and love.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
