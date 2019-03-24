Home

Bennett Clifford French Jr. 79, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family early morning on March 20, 2019 in St. George, UT. He is survived by his wife Judith, daughters Brenda Amundsen (Mike), Linda Burgos (Jim) and Leisa Workman (Rick), son David C. French (Cindy), grandchildren, Alex Ninow, Erica Guida, Raychel Bozich, Benjamin and Clarice French, Samuel and Timothy Workman, two great grandchildren (Ninow) with an additional on the way (Bozich) and a sister Victoria Nelson. A private celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
