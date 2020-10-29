1/1
Benny L. Adams
1948 ~ 2020
Benny L. Adams (9/12/1948 - 10/26/2020), our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, has posted his last Facebook post. Born on Sept. 12, 1948 to Benjamin Leo and Rebecca Barger Adams in Provo, UT. He married Ellen Thompson on Feb. 19, 1966, while they were still in high school. He graduated from Granger High School, then went to Salt Lake Trade Tech for a year, and was hired at Cummins Intermountain, where he worked for 46 years to the day. He loved spending time with Ellen and their children at their cabin in the mountains, singing and playing guitar around the campfire.
Ben is survived by his wife Ellen; their 3 wonderful daughters, Shari (Phil) Driscoll, Shauna (Darren) Brinkley, and Christie (Sean) Cunningham; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother; father; brother; and sister.
A viewing will be held Saturday Oct. 31 from 1-3 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville. A private family funeral will be held in his honor at a later date. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
