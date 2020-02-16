|
Benny Lewis Jarvis passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on March 15, 1934 to Spencer Abraham Jarvis and Blanche McMullin. He married Deon Peck on April 3, 1953.
He is survived by his wife, Deon Peck Jarvis, children Penny (Randy) Erskine, Jill (Rick) Pilcher and son-in-law David Pilcher, Dennis Jarvis, and Robyn (Dallas) Giles, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and sister Colleen Knott.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and two brothers Warren Jarvis and Burt Jarvis.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Interment to follow at the same location.
Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020