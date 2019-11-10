|
1937 ~ 2019
Bermundo Simbulan, Jr., affectionately called "Baby" by his family passed peacefully Oct. 23, 2019. He joined his mother Aurora and father Bermundo Sr. as well as his sisters, Lydia Concepcion and Leticia Azarcon. He is survived by his sister Lorna Means.
Ber born September 22, 1937, immigrated from the Philippines to the U.S. with his parents and family in 1968. Studying here in Utah, he earned his CPA degree where eventually he worked and retired from the Utah State Tax Commission.
Ber loved to dabble in many things in life and always followed the beat of his own drum.
A very sweet and curious man, a great sense of humor and very intelligent. He self taught himself the piano which he loved to play. He Day-Traded online as a hobby, watching the stock market closely and was well read on the latest medical information and treatments. Ber was also very gadget oriented, always buying electronics and the latest gizmos to try out. He usually had two of everything and shared them with his sisters proudly. He also loved his Cadillacs, customizing them and racing them around town. He loved to travel and visited many places in the world, exploring to his hearts content. He was a religious man and lived in the shadow of his God.
Although he enjoyed the comforts of solitude, he always was one to be at family parties, events and functions, surprising all of us with his sudden attendance and quiet presence.
Ber was a very kind man, generous and thoughtful, at times misunderstood, but always smiling and happy just to be one of the crowd. Rest in Peace Baby, we will miss your live music and entertainment.
Graveside service will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street, Friday, Nov 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019