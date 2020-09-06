1/1
Bernice G. Cannon
Bernice G. Cannon
1932-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Bernice G. Cannon
On September 2, Bernice peacefully passed away at her son's home in the loving comfort of her family. Born on December 19th to John and Alice Lee in Hawaii, Bernice would later go on to marry William E. Cannon on October 30, 1953, and together they had three sons. Bernice is proceeded in death by her parents John and Alice, husband William, sister Jackie (Batt), and son Edward "Eddie". She is survived by two sons Bill (Marcia), Brian (Becky), daughter-in-law Bonnie, and brother-in-law Norm. She was also blessed with 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her family would like to express a special thank you to Canyons Hospice; Dane (RN), and her aides Stephanie and Marisol, for their wonderful care they provided to her during this time. A graveside service will be held honoring Bernice at Wasatch Memorial Mortuary on September 9,2020 at 11:00 am . Limited seating.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
