April 7th, 1929 ~ April 27th, 2020
Bernice passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 91. Born in Cuba, New Mexico April 7th, 1929 to Felicito Gallegos and Juanita Valdez Gallegos. She grew up on the family farm, married Bences Montoya, then continued to work on the farm until they moved to Salt Lake City in 1950.
Bernice is survived by her daughters, Rosalie (Richard) Prime, Lorraine Sanchez, Arlene Montoya (Gustavo Ortiz), her sister Rose Vargas, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Bences Montoya, sons James and Michael, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Special thanks to Good Shephard Hospice, especially Barbara, Brooklyn, Kim and Sonnie for all your loving care.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral mass will be celebrated in Bernice's honor at the Cathedral of the Madeleine. Committal, Valley View Memorial Park. Go to odonnellandsons.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020