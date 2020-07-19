1946 ~ 2020

Bernice was born October 15, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Edgar and Lillian Lessley. She passed way Tuesday June 30th 2020 at her home in Phoenix Arizona. She is survived by her husband of 55 years; Robert I Sandberg, brother Dr. Merrill Lessley (wife Mary Ann), sister Linda Lessley, daughter Sherry Northrop (husband Michael), son Gary Sandberg (wife Lori) 6 grandchildren Sam, Stephanie, Sean, Mikayla, Bryce, Justin and 5 great grandchildren.

She was vivacious, loving, and caring, living life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling/camping with friends and family. Adventure was key. She could fish with the best of them and host amazing parties. As her health was failing Robert was her primary care taker and we'd like to thank Linda for moving in and assisting in her care for the past year. Bernice loved her family dearly and she will be greatly missed. A private memorial service TBA at a later date.



