Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Bernice Nelson


1926 - 2019
Bernice Nelson
1926 ~ 2019
Born October 17th, 1926 in Castle Gate, Utah. Passed away peacefully August 1st, 2019 in Layton, UT. She married the love of her life Wade Nelson December 24th, 1946. She is survived by her children Linda Shedd (Joe), Michael (Colleen), Philip and Janis Stallworth (Rick). Special thanks to Fairfield Village, Inspiration Hospice, Sherry Law, Lindsey Leavitt, Amg Seniors Jenn Griswold. Thank you all for the love and care of our sweet mother and grandmother. Funeral services with a viewing will be held Tuesday August 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Mountain View, 3115 East 7800 South Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Please visit www.MemorialUtah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
