1/2
Bernice O. McLean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice O. McLean
1928-2020
Bernice Olofson McLean March 26, 1928 to November 2, 2020 (92) Daughter of Albert and Amanda Olofson. Wife of Ronald Bowden McLean. Bernice was a wonderful wife and mother. She had many dear and lifelong friends. Bernice dedicated her life to her children and husband. She was a true homemaker and enjoyed every minute of it. She spent the past 4 plus years at Barton Creek Assisted Living in Bountiful, UT. Many thanks to the wonderful staff who provided loving care. Bernice was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Survived by her children Wendy, Brock, Becky, Vickie, Danny.
A viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple SLC, UT. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12 pm at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N 1200 E Logan, UT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Logan City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved