1922-2019
Berniece A. Krueger passed peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. Berniece was born on August 18, 1922 in Naponee, Nebraska to Ira and May Carper. In 1942, she married the love of her life Raymond Krueger (Ray) and they had a love story that you only read in novels. They were married 68 years until Ray passed in 2010. We are overjoyed that she has now been reunited with Ray and can continue their love story from up above.
Berniece loved to garden, travel, and bake. She was a superb pie maker. In fact, the kitchen was never absent of one of her delicious creations; however, her specialty were Kolaches (a Czech pastry).
Berniece lived a full life, enjoying a second home in Yuma, AZ where she and Ray would spend the winters. They had many friends and loved hosting their weekly pinochle card games. Berniece or as family called her "Toots" will truly be missed.
She is proceeded to death by her husband Ray Krueger, her parents, and four siblings. She is survived by her daughter Linda Lund, son Timothy (Ann) Krueger, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Graveside service will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019