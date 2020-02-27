|
|
Joy Goodfellow
1928 ~ 2020
Bernita Joy Goodfellow passed away on February 24, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. She was born on May 2, 1928, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gordon and Bernita Richins Schoenfeld. She married Arthur R. Goodfellow on June 24, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2010. Joy is survived by her children, Dr. Robyn Goodfellow, Kathi Goodfellow, Bret (Kat) Goodfellow, Lori (Neil) Kearsley and Lisa (Tom) Howells. Brother, Robert Schoenfeld. 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah where a viewing will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 am. Interment to follow at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020