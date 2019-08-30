|
|
Bert Charles Applegate
1938-2019
Bert Charles Applegate, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, passed away on August 26, 2019.
Bert was born in California to Bert Cowan Applegate and Doris (née Dement). His father died in a mine accident when Bert was three, and the family moved to Arkansas. Doris pursued an education in business, and nuns helped to look after Bert while she was in school. Doris married Wendell Nielsen and they moved to Salt Lake City where he sort-of grew up.
Bert was always a trickster and daredevil. He was infamous for riding his motorcycle through the halls of Olympus High and down the canyon aqua ducts. He was a skydiver and rock jumper, and no one loved life more than he did. He loved spending time at his Flaming Gorge family cabin, where he excelled at boating and fishing.
He married Fran (née Naylor), had two children, and served in the Army National Guard. Later, he and Fran were divorced. He married Darlene (née Slaughter-Blotter) his beloved wife of 44 years, and took on the education (and perhaps miseducation) of her four children. He worked at the IRS, his handle was "The Revenuer." So in his honor, please pay your taxes.
He is survived by his children, Kelly and Susan; his stepchildren, Vicki, Doug, Leisa, and Stacey; his sister, Elizabeth "Lee"; and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Bert Cowan; step-dad, Wendell; mother, Doris; newborn sister Rebecca; and his brother, Duane Larry.
We will miss his (off) colorful poems and cadences, his mechanical skills, the way he could eat a sandwich in a single bite, and many other of his quirks and shenanigans--which are far too vast and varied to recount here. He could always be counted on for good times. His stories will endure. I don't know but I've been told…
Graveside Services to be held on Saturday August 31st at 1000 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 So Highland Dr., SLC. Family and friends are welcome to join us for a luncheon, following the service, at Waterbury Club House.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019