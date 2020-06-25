Bert Hill Elg1928 ~ 2020Bert Hill Elg, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Bert was born on March 16, 1928, to Lenora Hill Elg and Lorenzo Forsling Elg in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the sixth of seven children, and was raised in Salt Lake City and Sandy, Utah. Bert attended Jordan High School, where he was editor of the school newspaper, as well as a member of a state championship-winning track team. Upon graduating in 1946, he briefly attended the University of Utah, and then embarked on a decades-long career in banking, advancing through the ranks from teller to Vice President in charge of the Trust Department at Continental Bank. During the Korean War, Bert was stationed in Clovis, New Mexico, where he served in the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant.Bert met the love of his life, Maxine Sanderson Elg, in Sunday School at the tender age of 11. Bert and Maxine were married on August 2, 1948 in the Logan Temple. They became the proud parents of four daughters. Bert was a devoted husband, exceptional father, and beloved grandfather. He will be remembered always for his gentle loving spirit, integrity, strong work ethic, and appreciation for the beauties of nature. His natural inclination to focus on the good in people and his gift for listening with his heart drew others to him for comfort and counsel throughout his life.Bert and his father built the home that he and Maxine shared for over 70 years. He loved working with his hands, and the exercise of his creative talents was awesome to behold. He had the ability to fix just about anything in need of repair, from toys to appliances to broken hearts. He enjoyed golfing and snow skiing, and was still water skiing at age 84! He also loved building and flying radio-control model airplanes, an interest he shared with several loved ones. In their retirement years, Bert and Maxine took pleasure in traveling, and enjoyed many wonderful trips together, exploring our country and the world. They also treasured spending time with their family, especially camping, boating, fishing, and playing games together.Bert dedicated his life to serving the Lord. As a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served as a counselor in several ward bishoprics and a stake presidency, as well as in many other positions of responsibility. He found great joy in ministering to his neighbors, friends, and family, and deeply appreciated the love, support, and friendship they offered in return.Bert was preceded in death by his sweetheart Maxine, his brothers (Harold, Frank, and Stanley Elg), his sisters (Helen Aardema, Grace Thompson, and Mary Beth Gold), and great-grandson Oliver Jones. He is survived by his daughters Kathryn Welling, Paula (Rob) Brown, Janice (Kerry) Okelberry, Rolayne (Clint) Linschoten, his brother-in-law James R. Sanderson (Doris), and sister-in-law Kathryn Elg, as well as 16 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Due to the pandemic, a family-only funeral service will be held. Interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery.The family wishes to extend thanks to the kind staff at Legacy House, as well as Aspire Hospice, for their tender care of Bert in his final days.