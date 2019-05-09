Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Bert L. Bulkley Obituary
1924 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Bert L Bulkley, age 95 passed away on May 6, 2019 in Murray, Utah. He was born on February 26, 1924 in Vermillion, Utah. He married Yuvon Barney on September 17, 1948. Bert was a carpenter by trade. He was a devout member of the LDS church and served in the temple. Bert also served in the United States Army in Germany for three years.
He is survived by his wife Yuvon, three children Leita Rogers, Loyd (Leandro) Bulkley, and Larry Bulkley, brother Ralph (Ramona) Bulkley, 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Max, one sister Una, and one great-granddaughter Savannah Hardy.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing two hours prior inside of the building. To see full obituary please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2019
