|
|
Bertha Bell Orr
Smith-Kemp
03/23/1917 ~ 09/06/2019
Bertha Bell Orr Smith-Kemp left us on the wings of an angel September 6, 2019. Married Wilfred Smith in 1939. Her greatest love & Joy in life were her three sons. She loved life itself and lived it to the fullest. She had many talents and a deep faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Preceded in death by her husbands, Wilfred Smith & Dale Kemp; parents, Mary & Arthur; her siblings: Mabel, Elva, Lauchie & Earl. Survived by her children: Rod (VaLoy), Dewayne (Kathy), Doug (Geneal); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. "We love and will miss you immensely." There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 12 noon at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019