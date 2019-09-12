Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Elysian Burial Gardens
1075 E. 4580 S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Smith-Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Bell Orr Smith-Kemp


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Bell Orr Smith-Kemp Obituary
Bertha Bell Orr
Smith-Kemp
03/23/1917 ~ 09/06/2019
Bertha Bell Orr Smith-Kemp left us on the wings of an angel September 6, 2019. Married Wilfred Smith in 1939. Her greatest love & Joy in life were her three sons. She loved life itself and lived it to the fullest. She had many talents and a deep faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Preceded in death by her husbands, Wilfred Smith & Dale Kemp; parents, Mary & Arthur; her siblings: Mabel, Elva, Lauchie & Earl. Survived by her children: Rod (VaLoy), Dewayne (Kathy), Doug (Geneal); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. "We love and will miss you immensely." There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 12 noon at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.