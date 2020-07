1930 - 2020Bertram Pack Hill passed away peacefully July 12, 2020. Born Aug. 8, 1930, Born SLC, UT to Golden Return and Marie Pack Hill. Married Ruth M. Pehrson. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.), Private family services will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. The family invites you to watch the services at that time by clicking on the link below. For complete obituary- www.cannonmortuary.com