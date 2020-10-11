Beryl Carlyle Shurtz
6/26/1942 - 10/8/2020
Our sweet father, grandfather, brother, friend Carlyle passed away October 8, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Carlyle was born June 26, 1942 to Retha Wilcock and Edwin Beryl Shurtz in Cedar City, Utah. He was raised in Escalante Utah, a town that always held a large piece of his heart.
He graduated as Valedictorian of Escalante High School in 1960. He then attended the College of Southern Utah (SUU) where he met and married Barbara Whitney on December 20, 1962 in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Utah State University and later earned a Masters of Education degree from the University of Utah. Carlyle taught elementary school in Murray District for 30 years. He especially loved teaching fourth grade as the curriculum focused heavily on Utah History which was a subject dear to him.
Carlyle was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held many callings and served others unceasingly. He found his true calling in the Scouting program and many young men have been the beneficiaries of this service.
Carlyle and Barbara raised their four children in Sandy, Utah. Carlyle loved to "tinker" and could fix almost anything. He was a hard worker and taught his family the value of hard work and the importance of education by example. Carlyle loved family and spending time with them. Family outdoor events and holiday traditions were a high priority to him. Carlyle never missed a grandchild's graduation and attended many sporting events and other activities his grandchildren were participating in. Carlyle's devotion to family was also shown as he cared for both of his elderly parents, both of his wives in their ill health and his mother-in-law after Barbara passed away.
Carlyle loved the outdoors all of his life and spent as much time there as he could. After his retirement, Carlyle split his time between Salt Lake City and his home in Escalante where he continued to enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and roaming the hills around Escalante looking for glimpses of the past and sharing that love with his family and friends.
Carlyle and Barbara enjoyed 46 years of love and laughter. Barbara passed away in 2009 and after three lonely years, Carlyle married Joyce Barker in 2012 and they shared several years of travel and adventure.
Carlyle is survived by his four children: Randy (Dawna Nelson), Cindy (Ken Wood), Kaylene (Wallace Henderson) and Michael, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sister Marilyn (Tom Jackson)
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cleo, wife Barbara and second wife Joyce.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley from 6-8pm (mask required and distancing encouraged). A short graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11am at the South Jordan City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com