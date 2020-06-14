Beryl Joan Murray
1926 - 2020
On June 9, 2020 Beryl Joan Murray passed away peacefully at age 93. Born in Mackay, Queensland, Australia December 12, 1926, Beryl enjoyed a long and adventurous life; including motherhood, a professional nursing career, managing the family investment business, as well as supporting many charitable and community organizations. She enjoyed golf, lawn bowling, cooking and creating beautiful tapestries. Beryl lived most of her life in Australia and moved to the U.S. to join her son and grandson in 2006. She lived independently until the last 2 months of her life enjoying camaraderie in Hilltop Methodist Church and singing with the 'Songbirds'.
Married: Stanley Murray - 1951. Professional degrees: Registered Nurse, Registered Midwifery/Obstetric Nurse and Infant Welfare Nurse; Registered Justice of Peace, Commissioner for Declarations. Charitable and community associations: Red Cross, Lions Meals on Wheels, Foundation President - Blue Care Ladies Committee; International Women's Organization - 1976; President - B.P.W. Brisbane Club - 3 years. Employment: Sister in Charge - Ward Level, Mackay and Brisbane; Community Health Preventative Medicine Division - Brisbane (17 years until retirement - 1989). Moved to Temecula, California - 2006; Salt Lake, Utah - 2015.
Beryl is survived by son Ross G. Murray of Sandy, Utah, grandson Andrew R. Murray of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, sister Dorothy N. Hartung of Marshall, Michigan. Preceded in death by husband Stanley Murray (1996) and brothers Don and Glen McDermott.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 10:30am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
