1933 ~ 2020

Bessie K. Brems, age 87, passed away on September 18, 2020 in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Bessie was born August 7, 1933 to Eli Klasna and Christine Helen Loushin. She attended West High. She married Buddy Owen Brems on August 30, 1951 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bessie was a member of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Bessie was amazing at crochet. The beautiful things she created are treasured gifts given to her family and friends. The many trips she went on with Terry to Wendover were great fun, especially all of the winning tickets. She loved and adored spending time with grandchildren. She so enjoyed yelling at the TV during Jazz games and never missed a game.

A favorite pastime was camping and 4-wheeling with Dad, family, and friends. They traveled far and wide and met many new people along the way.

Mom, we miss you, see you on the other side!

Surviving relatives include her Children: Beckie C. Merlo (John), Terry L. Hatch (Phil); Brother: Stanley E. Klasna (Glenna); Grandchildren: 7; Great-grandchildren: 16; Great-great-grandchildren: 5.

Preceded in death by Husband: Buddy Owen Brems; Parents: Eli and Christine Klasna; Siblings: Anne Churchich, Millie Cartwright, Dollie Pauls, Pete Klasna, Mike Klasna.

We request that you please wear masks to the service.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 25th at 11:00 AM at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120.

Interment at Valley View Memorial Park (Bonneville Garden) 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store