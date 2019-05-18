|
|
Bessie Konakis Markos
Sept 23, 1922 ~ May 15, 2019
Bessie Konakis Markos passed away May 15, 2019. Born in Price, Utah, on September 23, 1922, she was the daughter of Fotis and Ellen Konakis. She was raised on a farm in Price, Utah where she met her husband of 63 years, George H. Markos. They were married in the Greek Orthodox Church in Price, Utah on September 21, 1940 and made their home in Plain City, Utah where they created Markos Dairy Farm. She worked at Buehler Bingham and Wahlquist Jr. High School lunch program.
Bessie was renowned for her love of family and her cooking skills. She taught a Greek food cooking class at Weber State University Continuing Education. She was among the founders of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Ogden and an active member of her parish, serving as Philoptochos President, Daughters of Penelope President, District Governor of Daughters of Penelope, Sunday School teacher and received the National Award of Penelope of the Year.
She also participated in community organizations as PTA President, 4-H teacher/ volunteer, and bowling leagues. She was an avid gardener who showed her prize gladiolas at county and state fairs.
She and her husband loved to travel, visiting Greece and many other counties with their friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Pat (Robert) Benson; her brothers, Nick, Gus, and Marino Konakis; and sisters, Athena Himonas Kontas, Olga Halamandaris, Stella Dokos, and Christine Cuatto. She is survived by her children, Harry G. (Penny) Markos, Frank G. (Sharon) Markos, Francine (Walter) Stout, Elaine (Nick) Bapis; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; two step-great-grandchildren, and two step great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Stanley Konakis and sister, Georgia Hohlios.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd Street, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Trisagion Service at 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. A fellowship reception at the Ogden Country Club will follow interment.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ridge Assisted Living in Salt Lake City. A special thank you goes to lifelong companion, Lora Bowen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd St, South Ogden, UT 84403.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 18, 2019