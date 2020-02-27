Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Heritage Gardens
Sandy, UT
Beth Anne Darnell


1952 - 2020
Beth Anne Darnell Obituary
September 15, 1952 ~ February 25, 2020
Beth Anne Darnell,67, passed away on February 25, 2020 at her daughter's home in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her loving family.
She was diagnosed with ALS in September of 2016. She faced the many challenges of this disease with grace, courage, and dignity. After just one year, she was no longer able to eat or speak but tackled every obstacle head on with a fierce fight and positive attitude. She fought against ALS for three and a half years.
Beth was born on September 15, 1952 in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Vincent and Margaret Eckenrode who both pre-deceased her. She graduated from Saint Francis University in 1974 with a B.A. in Education. She ventured to Wyoming in 1979 where she met her husband, Richard Darnell. They would have celebrated 38 years of marriage in May. They shared two daughters together, Meggie and Leah and two-step children, LaDonna and Brian. Beth will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was deeply passionate about spreading awareness of ALS and her family encourages you to educate yourself about this terminal disease.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 1st from 11am to 4pm at Heritage Gardens in Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
