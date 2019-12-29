|
|
Beth Elaine Marchant Leggat
1940 ~ 2019
Beth Elaine Marchant Leggat passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, December 13, 2019. Elaine was born in Murray, Utah on June 4th, 1940, the daughter of David J. and Beth Marchant. Elaine grew up in Midvale, Utah, and graduated from Jordan High School in 1958. She completed a degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University.
Music was Elaine's heart and soul. As a teenager, she began teaching piano lessons out of her home, and would teach countless piano students, young and old, over the next 55 years. She was beloved by her students. Elaine was an active member and leader in the Sandy Chapter of the Utah Music Teachers Association (UMTA), and was known for the ways she encouraged and mentored new piano teachers. She was the 2019 recipient of the UMTA Legacy Award for lifetime achievement and service in music education. She directed multi-piano ensemble concerts, countless roadshows, ward choirs, and couldn't help but break into tap dancing to any Shirley Temple song.
Elaine and her husband Robert, an Air Force officer of 23 years, moved their family several times during their marriage. She loved experiencing new places and cultures, as well as meeting so many new friends. In Berlin, Germany, during the Cold War, Elaine's music often brought opposing countries' dignitaries together to sing around the piano at social functions. She quickly discovered that her musical gifts could be used to promote peace and friendship wherever she lived.
Elaine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life. She served in many capacities, and especially enjoyed working as Relief Society president, as well as with the youth. Elaine often held ward music callings wherever she lived. She enjoyed singing in and accompanying the choirs in her many wards. Elaine's musical talents were a blessing to so many congregations.
At the center of Elaine's life was her family. She valued her time with Robert, traveling, spending time at the family cabin, enjoying nature, and even playing card games with close friends. She cherished moments with her children and grandchildren, and was always so interested in their development as good, positive human beings. There was a radiance that Elaine had that is still felt by each of those with whom she came into contact. This energy and enthusiasm for relationships and friendship is another part of her undying legacy.
Elaine Leggat is preceded in death by her parents, David and Beth Marchant, and her husband, Robert Leggat. She is survived by her brothers David (Shanna) Marchant and Bruce (Linda) Marchant, Elaine's six children, Jeffrey (Debi) Leggat, JoLynn (Henry) Sorensen, Bryan (Heidi) Leggat, Marin (Keith) Roper, Kevin (Becca) Leggat, and Bradley (Jenna) Leggat, as well as her 19 grandchildren: Erin, Kelsey, Amy, Alyssa, Nicole, Hannah, Kalista, Kimberlee, Aidan, Robert, Lily, Gentry, Blake, Sam, Brielle, Van, Phoebe, John, and Grey.
Elaine's viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Midvale 8th Ward, 8350 S. Jackson St., Midvale, Utah. Funeral services will be held in the same location on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a viewing held prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the services at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019