Beth LaRae
Cowdell Blake
1927 ~ 2019
Beth LaRae Blake, 92, died on the 23rd of May 2019 in Riverton Utah after a full life of love and laughter. Services will be held June 08, 2019 at the Latter-Day Saints Copperton Ward House. Services will begin at 1 PM Beth has chosen to be cremated so there will be no grave side services.
Beth was born March 06, 1927 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Raymond Edward and Temperance Mary Cowdell and was raised in the small town of Copperton, Utah. Beth was a hard-working single Mother that made sure her son (Robert) and Daughter (Cathy) had the things they needed. During her time working at Eimac, she met her love, Robert (Bob) Blake. With Bob, she had a life full of love and adventure. Eventually she packed up and moved to Belmont, California where Bob built the two of them a place to call home. After her beloved husband passed, Beth moved back to her home state and loved spending her time with family. Every Sunday she came to her Daughters home for breakfast and to spend time with some of her great grandchildren and she really enjoyed her weekly visits from her son as well as from her daughter (great grandchildren tagged along). Beth also enjoyed car rides up the canyons, going to see the Christmas lights, Holidays with family, writing poetry, listening to Lawrence Welk and so much more. Beth was and is the most kindhearted woman anybody could be blessed to know and have known. She will be sorely missed by many.
Beth was greeted by her mother (Temp), father (Ray), brothers Ruke (Edna), sisters Chick, as well as her sweet husband Bob. She is survived by her Brother Jack (Ina), Son Robert Calderwood, Daughter Cathy Whitmore, Step Daughter Alissa Blake, Grandchildren Desiree (James) Koster, Kcee (Charvelle) Calderwood, Justin (Heather) Whitmore, Kodee (Charley) Calderwood, and 12 great grandchildren Kylee, Tanner, Skyler, Koree, Gabe, Logan, Keira, Bridger, Kristiana, Kcee Jr., River Dawn, Baby Lane, and one on the way as well as her honorary grandchildren Jared, Shawn, Rick, and Mark.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 7, 2019