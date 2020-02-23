|
|
Bette Callas peacefully passed away at home, on February 16, 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 20, 1925 to Pete and Audrey Callas. As a child she lived in Midvale, Utah and graduated from Jordan High School. After attending the University of Utah, Bette worked for 53 years in various administrative and managerial positions, 42 of those years with JC Penney. After retirement, she spent the next 10 years volunteering as a teacher's assistant in the Granite School District, most commonly assisting her sister's third grade class.
Nationally recognized by JC Penney for her volunteer work, in 1994 Bette was awarded the James Cash Penney Award for Community Service in Dallas, Texas. Upon receiving the $10,000 award, as evidence of her well-known generosity, Bette donated the entire sum to Hillview Elementary School, to be used for the purchase of copy machines.
Bette was preceded in death by both parents, her sister and best friend Mary Jane, and her dear nephew Peter Benis. She is survived by several cousins.
Private funeral services were held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Interment followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, a donation in Bette's name to the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake City, or to the is suggested.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020