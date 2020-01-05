|
1933 ~ 2019
Born April 12, 1933 in Livingston, Montana. Daughter of Carl and Lora Bade. Passed December 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California.
Preceded in death by two beloved husbands - Francis James Cox and Duane Edward Clark; sisters Mildred Morris and Pearl (Oliver) Nystrom, niece Sylvia Thomas.
Survived by daughters: Debra Spencer (Bruce) UT, Delia Bolinder (Gene) CA, Carlyse Crowther (Kim) MA. Grandchildren: Jessica, C.J. (Catie), Megan, Mikenzie and grandpups-birdies; nieces: Sharon Finley (Dick), Sue Honeyman (Bruce); nephew: Don Thomas; numerous great nieces and nephews; stepchildren: James Clark (Gracie) CA, Tamara Shade (Robert) UT and grand/great children.
Member of First Congregational Church. Volunteered at Jordan Valley Hospital. Past Matron of Lynds Chapter, Order of Eastern Star. Past Guardian of Bethel #1, IOJD.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 9th @ 11:00 am with luncheon following at First Congregational Church, 2150 Foothill Drive. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to , Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020