1934 ~ 2019
(Written by Bettie) Bettie Lou Paxton, Salt Lake City, UT, passed away in Heber City, UT on September 6, 2019 at 85 years of age after a long battle with cancer and a recent head injury. Bettie was born on February 18, 1934 at the old County Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to James Sneddon and Charity Mae Sanders. She spent most of her childhood in the back wilderness of the reservations in the north and southwest. She traveled between Canada and Mexico many times in her youth doing field work along the way. Bettie attended numerous schools, many of them one-room schoolhouses. West High in Salt Lake City was her favorite high school.
Bettie married Norman Irl Paxton (deceased) on March 2, 1953. They had three daughters: Jenny (deceased), Lynn, and Pam.
Bettie became a member of the LDS faith in 1956. In her lifetime, she worked many jobs in various fields--day care provider, preschool teacher, Children's Play Therapist, medical assistant, dining room manager, and a retail floor manager. Her hobbies were painting, sewing, reading, clowning, and bird-watching. Her proudest moments included painting children's art on the walls at the University Hospital with her daughters and being clowns with them in the Days of '47 parades.
Bettie donated much of her time and talents to the homeless population. She worked serving food on holidays, donated paintings to the shelters, and sewed dolls, quilts, toys, and bags for those who sheltered there.
Bettie leaves behind a loving family including her brother, Duke Rawls; daughter and son-in-law Pam and Chuck Gaines; grandchildren Heather, Robert, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Mazy, Ava, Zayden, Lucy, Grace, and Charlie; and two sweet great-great grandchildren, Daisy and Davyn. They, and her birds, will miss her so much.
Pam's favorite memory is her mom singing and reading to her as a child, late-night movies at the Arcade and swinging on flagpoles. Chuck's favorite memory is her always having KFC when we visited and wishing to have her ashes transported in a KFC bucket. Duke's favorite memory is that she was his best friend. Her grandchildren's favorite memories include all the walks she took with them, squishyberries, and visiting museums, libraries, and cemeteries. Her great-grandchildren especially loved when she gave them scarier-than-hell rides in her motorized wheelchair. She instilled in her family a love of the arts and reading.
Bettie thanks her family and many kind friends at St. Marks Tower and Phillips Plaza for their love and help throughout the years. She also thanks her wonderful caregivers Audrey, Marla, Becky and Brittaney at Intermountain Hospice and for the caring staff at Rocky Mountain Care.
Per Bettie's wishes, a scattering of ashes and Celebration of Life will be held in Lamoille Canyon (Nevada) where she loved to visit with her family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019