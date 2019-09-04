|
Betty Ann Mills
1927 ~ 2019
Betty Ann Martinson Mills was born March 4, 1927 in Cottonwood, Utah to Lawrence Christian and Sarah Cholene Roberts Martinson. She died, Sunday, September 1st in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah with her loving husband at her side. She is survived by her husband, Glenn; her children, Debra, Linda & Brian; her grandchildren, Danielle, Darrell, & Brian Jr.; and 4 great grandchildren. Betty Ann faithfully served others in many church positions throughout her life, including serving a LDS mission. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7th at 11 am at the Wandamere Chapel, 2700 South 300 East. A viewing will be held Friday 6-8 pm and Saturday, 10-10:45 am at the same location. Share condolences at: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019