Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wandamere Chapel
2700 South 300 East
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Wandamere Chapel
2700 South 300 East
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wandamere Chapel
2700 South 300 East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Mills


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Mills Obituary
Betty Ann Mills
1927 ~ 2019
Betty Ann Martinson Mills was born March 4, 1927 in Cottonwood, Utah to Lawrence Christian and Sarah Cholene Roberts Martinson. She died, Sunday, September 1st in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah with her loving husband at her side. She is survived by her husband, Glenn; her children, Debra, Linda & Brian; her grandchildren, Danielle, Darrell, & Brian Jr.; and 4 great grandchildren. Betty Ann faithfully served others in many church positions throughout her life, including serving a LDS mission. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7th at 11 am at the Wandamere Chapel, 2700 South 300 East. A viewing will be held Friday 6-8 pm and Saturday, 10-10:45 am at the same location. Share condolences at: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.