Betty Bernice Draper Johnson
1935 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Betty Bernice Draper Johnson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother,great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister passed away March 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Betty was born to John William Draper and Carrie Bernice Ashbough on January 30, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was the only daughter and had 4 brothers. She married the love of her life and best friend Lamonte Johnson on October 13, 1951. She was always at his side for 68 ½ years, together they had 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Betty was the heart and soul of her family, a true matriarch. Her family was everything to her, including the animals, she always had a treat waiting for the dogs. Her warm heart and accepting nature are what others were drawn to. She loved their cabin in the mountains, traveling, hunting and bowling. Yes, all of the bowling trophies at the cabin have ladies on them, Lamonte did have 2. Betty is preceded in death by her parents (John and Carrie), her 4 brothers (Clifford , Delbert, Jack and Don), one son (Randy), her son in-law (James) and her grandson (CJ). There will be a viewing on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Larkin Mortuary, ?260 E S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111?. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held in her honor at a future date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020