Betty Bernice Heuser

1925-2020

ST. George, Utah -Betty Bernice Herman Heuser, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother passed away from heart failure on July 22, 2020.

Betty was born on April 29, 1925 to Fay Markham Herman Nielsen and Ervin Herman in Salt Lake City, Utah. She had one baby sister, Dorothy Delight Herman, who passed away at age 95.

Betty married Ralph Ernest (Pete) Heuser August 22, 1948 in Elko, NV. Together they had one daughter, Debra Delight Heuser McMillin.

Betty loved and was loved dearly by her husband, Pete, daughter, Debby, son-in-law, Bruce, granddaughter Rochelle McMillin Moore (Brian), granddaughter, Chevis McMillin-Brockway (Ryan), and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Dakota, Kassie and Quintin. Plus, her many relatives and friends in ST. George and Salt Lake City areas.

A special Thank you to all the fine professionals at Dixie Regional Hospital and Coral Desert Rehab.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah. Held on the grounds under a tent for all that would like to attend a special send off. If you have a story to tell about Betty, we would love you to share it at the celebration. There is no restriction outside on the grounds, please come if you can.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store