Betty Bliss Switzer
1924 - 2020
Betty Switzer passed away peacefully early Friday, May 22, 2020 of causes related to age. Betty was born in Hinckley, Utah on July 26, 1924 to Alfred Fisk and Mattie Cropper Bliss, the eleventh of thirteen children. She married John (Joe) Switzer on June 25, 1943 and lived most of their married life in Midvale.
Friends and family were her greatest pleasure; camping trips, quilting get-togethers and wintering in Arizona being most prominent. Hobbies included ceramics, quilting, and maintaining a friendly peaceful home.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, parents, granddaughter Wendy Brown and eleven of her siblings. She is survived by her son Ed (Lois), grandchildren Leslie Bowe (Grailynn) and Kerry Pyron (James), sister Barbara Latsis and eight great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Dr. Macpherson at Utah Cancer Specialists, the staff at Quality Home Health and Hospice (Rachel and Ruth) for service above and beyond, and her friends and staff at Sagewood at Daybreak for all their loving care and assistance.
A viewing to be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 So.) on Wednesday May 27th from 1:30-3:00PM. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband following the viewing. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com. Rest in peace Buckwheat.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020