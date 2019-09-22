|
Betty Carmichall Klas
Feb 14,1943 ~ Sept 12, 2019
Betty Carmichall Klas, 76, of Salt Lake City, entered the presence of the Lord on Sept. 12, 2019. Born Feb. 14, 1943, and raised in Fort Worth, Texas.
Betty was a well-respected nurse and worked at Primary Children's, Health South, and Promise Hospitals in Salt Lake City. Betty loved the Lord and was an active member of the Wasatch Presbyterian Church. She will be missed.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruth Carmichall; her brother, Floyd Jr.; and her husband, Ron Klas.
She is survived by her dear son, Kevin Klas (Bilyana); grandsons, Parker and Aiden; sister, Nancy Turner (Champ); goddaughter, Cydnie Garcia; and dear friends: Paul and Leora Hewitt, Janet Cole, and Linda Griffin.
Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth, Texas.
Memorial donations can be made in Betty's name to Wasatch Presbyterian Church or Primary Children's Hospital.
More information and condolences to the family can be given at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019